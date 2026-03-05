Regulation Revelation: Ensuring Proper Plaque Practices in Government Buildings

In a state Assembly session, Health Minister Gajendra Singh underscored the necessity for adherence to plaque inscription regulations in government buildings. He stated that only elected officials' names should feature, highlighting a breach at Kekri district hospital.

The minister responded to concerns from MLA Shatrughan Gautam, revealing that a plaque at the almost complete mother and child health unit erroneously included unauthorized names, a leftover from the previous government.

Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani reinforced that regardless of political affiliations, inscriptions must comply with state rules, ensuring only elected representatives are named on plaques, with consequences for deviations.

