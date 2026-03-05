Security Alert Sparks Tension in Riyadh's Diplomatic Hub
Diplomats and embassy staff in Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter were advised to shelter due to an unspecified threat. The Saudi media office did not comment, and gates to the area were reportedly shut, reflecting heightened security concerns.
On Thursday, diplomats and staff stationed in Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter were instructed to shelter in place following reports of a potential but unspecified threat, according to four individuals familiar with the situation.
Details of the threat remain unclear, as the Saudi government's media office has yet to provide a response to inquiries. This lack of official commentary has left foreign missions on edge.
In a precautionary move, the gates to the Diplomatic Quarter, home to most foreign missions in Saudi Arabia, were closed by Thursday afternoon, escalating security measures in the region.
