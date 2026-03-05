Security Alert Sparks Tension in Riyadh's Diplomatic Hub

On Thursday, diplomats and staff stationed in Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter were instructed to shelter in place following reports of a potential but unspecified threat, according to four individuals familiar with the situation.

Details of the threat remain unclear, as the Saudi government's media office has yet to provide a response to inquiries. This lack of official commentary has left foreign missions on edge.

In a precautionary move, the gates to the Diplomatic Quarter, home to most foreign missions in Saudi Arabia, were closed by Thursday afternoon, escalating security measures in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)