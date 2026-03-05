Global Political and Economic Events Unveiled in March

This month promises a lively schedule of global political and economic events, highlighted by the high-profile Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi. This annual geopolitical conference will see participation from world leaders, policymakers, and academics, delving into discussions on security, conflict, and climate change.

Additionally, the spotlight turns to Bangkok, where the IMF's Asia in 2050 conference will explore stability and growth amid uncertainties. Simultaneously, European countries are actively engaging in various EU meetings to address pressing issues across different sectors.

From the EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting in Brussels to the ASEAN Senior Economic Officials gatherings in Manila, March is set to be a month of critical engagements and decision-making, fostering international cooperation on myriad economic and political fronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)