Left Menu

Global Political and Economic Events Unveiled in March

A dynamic lineup of political and economic events is scheduled for March, featuring significant conferences and meetings across the globe. Key gatherings include the Raisina Dialogue in India, the IMF's Asia conference in Bangkok, and multiple EU councils, highlighting international cooperation and discussions on global issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 18:51 IST
Global Political and Economic Events Unveiled in March
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

This month promises a lively schedule of global political and economic events, highlighted by the high-profile Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi. This annual geopolitical conference will see participation from world leaders, policymakers, and academics, delving into discussions on security, conflict, and climate change.

Additionally, the spotlight turns to Bangkok, where the IMF's Asia in 2050 conference will explore stability and growth amid uncertainties. Simultaneously, European countries are actively engaging in various EU meetings to address pressing issues across different sectors.

From the EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting in Brussels to the ASEAN Senior Economic Officials gatherings in Manila, March is set to be a month of critical engagements and decision-making, fostering international cooperation on myriad economic and political fronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Holi Tragedy Sparks Community Tensions in Delhi

Holi Tragedy Sparks Community Tensions in Delhi

 India
2
Broadcom Surges Ahead: Reinventing AI Chip Dominance

Broadcom Surges Ahead: Reinventing AI Chip Dominance

 Global
3
UK Introduces Incentive Scheme for Voluntary Departure of Failed Asylum Seekers

UK Introduces Incentive Scheme for Voluntary Departure of Failed Asylum Seek...

 United Kingdom
4
New Chief Justice Appointed to Madras High Court

New Chief Justice Appointed to Madras High Court

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026