Navigating Risk: Lloyd's Engages U.S. for Gulf Maritime Insurance

Lloyd's of London is collaborating with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation to provide political risk insurance for maritime trade in the Gulf. This move aims to maintain Lloyd's leadership in war risk insurance as tensions rise in the Middle East and maritime activities intensify in high-risk areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 18:43 IST
The Lloyd's of London insurance market is actively collaborating with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, seeking to provide political risk insurance and guarantees for maritime trade in the Gulf, officials confirmed on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Lloyd's highlighted the constructive engagement with U.S. stakeholders, aiming to solidify Lloyd's position as the global leader in war risk insurance. Lloyd's Market Association, representing underwriting interests, welcomed support from U.S. President Donald Trump, as stated by CEO Sheila Cameron.

Cameron noted over 40 vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz since March 1, carrying substantial value, predominantly insured in London. Discussions with U.S. officials continue, exploring solutions to secure maritime trade, while Trump suggested potential U.S. Navy support for tanker escorts amidst growing Gulf tensions.

