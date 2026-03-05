Life Sentence for Murugan in Mangaluru Murder Case

On Thursday, a Mangaluru court handed down a life sentence to Murugan for the murder of 47-year-old Harish Salyan in Dakshina Kannada district last year.

The II Additional District and Sessions Court, presided over by Judge Jagadish V N, convicted Murugan under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, with the sentence including a ₹10,000 fine.

The brutal crime took place on March 19, 2022, in Bappanadu village, where financial disputes allegedly motivated Murugan to attack Salyan with a red laterite stone. Investigators, led by Police Inspector Kusumadhar and with assistance from Assistant Sub-Inspector Sanjeev, brought solid evidence. Prosecutor Jyothi Pramod Nayak's arguments secured Murugan's conviction.