Life Sentence for Murugan in Mangaluru Murder Case

A court in Mangaluru sentenced Murugan to life imprisonment for the 2022 murder of Harish Salyan. Convicted under IPC Section 302, Murugan's crime stemmed from financial enmity. The prosecution, led by Jyothi Pramod Nayak, successfully argued the case, resulting in Murugan's conviction and a ₹10,000 fine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 05-03-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Thursday, a Mangaluru court handed down a life sentence to Murugan for the murder of 47-year-old Harish Salyan in Dakshina Kannada district last year.

The II Additional District and Sessions Court, presided over by Judge Jagadish V N, convicted Murugan under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, with the sentence including a ₹10,000 fine.

The brutal crime took place on March 19, 2022, in Bappanadu village, where financial disputes allegedly motivated Murugan to attack Salyan with a red laterite stone. Investigators, led by Police Inspector Kusumadhar and with assistance from Assistant Sub-Inspector Sanjeev, brought solid evidence. Prosecutor Jyothi Pramod Nayak's arguments secured Murugan's conviction.

