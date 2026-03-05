Left Menu

Tensions Flare in Madhya Pradesh: Stone Pelting Incident Amidst Liquor Smuggling Probe

There was a stone-pelting incident involving a Gujarat police vehicle in Alirajpur, Madhya Pradesh, as locals misunderstood their presence related to a liquor smuggling probe. Villagers, angered by a past incident, mistakenly thought arrests were forthcoming. No injuries occurred; one arrest has been made so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alirajpur | Updated: 05-03-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 18:40 IST
A Gujarat police vehicle was pelted with stones by locals in Alirajpur, Madhya Pradesh, as tensions rose during a liquor smuggling probe. The incident occurred following the arrival of four Gujarat police personnel on March 3.

Superintendent of Police Raghuvansh Kumar Singh clarified that the misunderstanding stemmed from anger over the death of a youth in Gujarat, with villagers believing the police were there to arrest them regarding that case.

Fortunately, none of the Gujarat police officers were injured, though the vehicle sustained damage. One arrest has been made from the group of 20 who participated in the stone-pelting, with a search for the others ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

