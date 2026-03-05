Tensions Flare in Madhya Pradesh: Stone Pelting Incident Amidst Liquor Smuggling Probe

A Gujarat police vehicle was pelted with stones by locals in Alirajpur, Madhya Pradesh, as tensions rose during a liquor smuggling probe. The incident occurred following the arrival of four Gujarat police personnel on March 3.

Superintendent of Police Raghuvansh Kumar Singh clarified that the misunderstanding stemmed from anger over the death of a youth in Gujarat, with villagers believing the police were there to arrest them regarding that case.

Fortunately, none of the Gujarat police officers were injured, though the vehicle sustained damage. One arrest has been made from the group of 20 who participated in the stone-pelting, with a search for the others ongoing.

