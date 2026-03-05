Bail Granted in Mithi River Desilting Scam Case

A crucial development unfolded in the ongoing Mithi river desilting scam case as a court approved bail for contractor Shersingh Rathod. Accused in connection with the Rs 65 crore scam, Rathod was previously arrested by Mumbai's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on charges of fraud and conspiracy.

Prosecutors claimed Rathod, alongside others, participated in fabricating documents and receiving substantial amounts via bogus billing. Despite these accusations, the court recognized that Rathod's company completed legitimate work, and payments were made after document verification by civic officials.

The court emphasized there was no conclusive evidence of Rathod's involvement in any conspiracy, thus granting him bail. This case sheds light on the misuse of public funds and raises questions about document authenticity and accountability within civic operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)