Justice Prevails: Bail Granted to IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib

A Delhi court has granted bail to Uday Bhanu Chib, the president of the Indian Youth Congress, following his arrest linked to a protest at the India AI Impact Summit. The court's decision came despite the Delhi Police seeking an extension of Chib's custody.

Chib's father, Hari Singh, expressed deep gratitude to the judiciary, asserting faith in the justice delivery system. He criticized the police for invoking severe charges against his son, which he believed were unfounded. He emphasized that a thorough examination of Chib's mobile phone yielded no incriminating evidence.

Ghulam Ahmed Mir, a Congress leader, applauded the legal process, noting that the law had taken its rightful course. He described Chib's detention as unwarranted, reinforcing confidence in the judicial system to dispense justice fairly.