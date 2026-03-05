Escalating Tensions: Iran's Bold Retaliation Amidst Khamenei's Passing

In a dramatic turn of events, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh paid a visit to the Iranian embassy in New Delhi on Thursday to sign a condolence book honoring the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This tribute comes in conjunction with reports from Iranian state media that preparations are actively underway at Tehran's Grand Mosalla to accommodate the body of the Ayatollah, following reports he was killed in a strike led by the US and Israel.

The Grand Mosalla, an expansive prayer complex in Tehran, is currently the focal point for a solemn three-day farewell ceremony. As per protocol, this ceremony will be succeeded by a funeral procession, with predictions of thousands of mourners assembling to offer their final respects.

Amid the mourning activities, regional tensions have dramatically escalated, with Iran issuing a stern warning to target Israel's Dimona nuclear site if the US or Israel attempts to overthrow the Islamic Republic. This comes after an overt threat from Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, declaring any new leader installed by the regime as a legitimate target for Israeli strikes.

In a further escalation on Thursday, the Israel Defence Forces confirmed that Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Israel, prompting air raid sirens to blare across central Israel, including the Jerusalem area and parts of the West Bank. According to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), this marks the nineteenth wave of the "Operation True Promise 4," a military campaign aimed at what they call "American-Zionist terrorists" within the "occupied territories and US bases." This operation reportedly began with significant explosions under the codename "Ya Hassan ibn Ali."

In light of these developments, IRGC affirmed through the state broadcaster Press TV that their missile and drone strikes targeted Israeli and American locations, claiming the destruction of over seven advanced radar systems belonging to the US and Israel. This was purportedly executed to "blind the eyes" of surveillance in the region, with Iranian missiles reportedly bypassing the THAAD defense system to hit sites like the Israeli defense ministry in Tel Aviv and Ben Gurion Airport.

As the 'Operation True Promise 4' progresses into its sixth day, it has been reported that the regimented flow of missile launches has inundated Israel with air raid alerts, pushing civilians into shelters. The IRGC has vowed that such attacks will become "more intense and widespread," signaling a possible prolonged conflict. Meanwhile, American officials assert their military initiatives have just commenced, leading to concerns that this period of instability could persist well beyond initial estimates.

(With inputs from agencies.)