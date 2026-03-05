‌Singer Britney ​Spears was arrested Wednesday ‌night in Ventura County, California on suspicion of DUI (driving under ‌the influence), the California Highway ‌Patrol has confirmed to Reuters.

A representative for Spears ⁠did ​not ⁠immediately respond to a Reuters request ⁠for comment. In 2007, Spears ​was charged with one ⁠count of hit and ⁠run causing ​property damage and one count of driving ⁠without a valid California driver's ⁠license, ⁠both misdemeanors.

