Britney Spears arrested on suspicion of DUI
Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 23:24 IST
Singer Britney Spears was arrested Wednesday night in Ventura County, California on suspicion of DUI (driving under the influence), the California Highway Patrol has confirmed to Reuters.
A representative for Spears did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. In 2007, Spears was charged with one count of hit and run causing property damage and one count of driving without a valid California driver's license, both misdemeanors.
