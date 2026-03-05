Protest Turned Chaos: Marine Veteran's Capitol Struggle Highlights Tensions

Chaos erupted at a Senate Armed Services hearing as Brian McGinnis, a former Marine and current Green Party candidate for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina, protested the U.S. and Israel's military actions against Iran. McGinnis, clad in military attire, was injured in a scuffle with Capitol Police and Senator Tim Sheehy.

The protest unfolded with McGinnis interrupting proceedings, shouting criticisms of America's involvement. As tensions soared in the region due to escalating military action, McGinnis's hand was reportedly caught in a door during the altercation, resulting in injuries and charges of assault and resisting arrest.

Senator Sheehy, who stepped in to help calm the situation, emphasized the need for de-escalation while McGinnis faces legal consequences. The incident underscores growing unrest over geopolitical strategies in the Middle East.