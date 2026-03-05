Left Menu

Deadly Burari Brawl: Two Arrested, Juvenile Apprehended

Two men and a juvenile were involved in a deadly brawl in Delhi's Burari area, resulting in one death and one serious injury. The suspects, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, were arrested following an investigation by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 21:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events in Delhi's Burari area, two men were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended by police for their involvement in a fatal altercation. The incident, which unfolded during a drunken brawl, claimed the life of 35-year-old Nepal Ram and left another man, Pintu Kumar, critically injured.

The accused, identified as 21-year-olds Salman and Chandan, along with a minor, were swiftly apprehended by law enforcement. The altercation, reportedly fueled by alcohol consumption, led to both victims suffering severe stab wounds to their abdomens. Nepal Ram was declared dead upon arrival at Burari hospital, while the injured Kumar was transferred to a higher medical facility.

The police, upon receiving a PCR call on March 4, initiated a thorough investigation. The accused were traced and taken into custody. A case has been registered under charges of murder and attempted murder, as authorities continue to delve into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

