Tragic End of a Bold Voice: The Murder of Nancy Grewal

Nancy Grewal, a 45-year-old social media influencer of Punjabi origin, was stabbed to death in LaSalle, Ontario. Known for speaking against political and social issues, her murder is under investigation. Her mother claims Nancy received threats and was previously attacked, urging authorities for justice.

Updated: 05-03-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:07 IST
Tragic End of a Bold Voice: The Murder of Nancy Grewal
  India

A social media influencer of Punjabi origin, Nancy Grewal, aged 45, was tragically killed in LaSalle, Ontario. On March 3, 2026, emergency services discovered her with fatal injuries on Todd Lane, as confirmed by the LaSalle Police Service. She was transported to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Nancy, known for her outspoken views on social and political matters, often voiced opinions against Khalistani movements. Her mother, Shinderpal Kaur, speaking from Jalandhar, India, claims Nancy frequently faced threats due to her bold statements. She urged Canadian armed forces to locate those responsible for Nancy's death, revealing previous attacks, including her house being set on fire.

Kaur also mentioned a suspicious figure conducting surveillance at Nancy's residence before her murder, thwarted only by the surveillance cameras Nancy had installed. Having moved to Canada in 2018, Nancy completed a nursing course and was employed by two companies. Her unexpected death has prompted a call for intensified investigation and justice for her arduous voice silenced too soon.

