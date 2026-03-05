Left Menu

Acquittal in Attempted Murder Case: Court Cites Prosecution Gaps

A court acquitted two men accused of attempted murder due to insufficient evidence and discrepancies in the prosecution's case, including delays and inconsistencies. The investigation's flaws led to the defendants being given the benefit of the doubt, resulting in their acquittal.

A court has acquitted two men accused of attempting to murder their cousin in 2018, citing significant shortcomings in the prosecution's case. The hearing, conducted by Additional Sessions Judge Sumedh Kumar, involved charges under IPC Sections 307 and 34 against Mohammad Idrish and Mohammad Shuaib.

The prosecution's case relied heavily on the complainant, Raja Dilnawaz, whose testimony was found inconsistent by the judge. The prosecution's narrative was weakened by delays in filing the FIR, contradictions concerning the weapon allegedly used, and discrepancies in medical reports.

The court noted the absence of bloodstains at the alleged crime scene and pointed out investigative lapses, such as neglecting to check call records. These failures collectively led the court to give the accused the benefit of the doubt, resulting in acquittal due to lack of evidence beyond a reasonable doubt.

