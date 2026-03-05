Daring Heist: Jeweller's Family Held Hostage in Punjab
In Punjab's Gurdaspur district, unidentified men held a jeweller's family hostage, looting cash and jewellery worth approximately Rs 3 crore. Punjab BJP working president criticized the state government for deteriorating law and order. Police are investigating and assured the family of swift justice.
- Country:
- India
A daring daylight heist unfolded in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, where a jeweller's family was held hostage by four unidentified men. The robbers, disguised as Nihangs, reportedly took off with cash and jewellery valued at around Rs 3 crore, causing widespread concern among local traders.
Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma condemned the incident, describing it as a stark example of the state's deteriorating law and order. He criticized the AAP government for failing to ensure citizens' safety, arguing that criminals are now acting with impunity.
Police have launched an investigation into the brazen robbery and have assured the affected family that the culprits would be apprehended soon. In the meantime, the incident has prompted calls for immediate action to restore confidence among Punjab's residents and business community.
- READ MORE ON:
- Gurdaspur
- robbery
- Punjab
- jeweller
- hostage
- BJP
- law and order
- AAP government
- heist
- crime
ALSO READ
Mumbai BJP announces new team; Deepak Singh, Yojana Thokale to head youth, women wings
Cong wants India to blindly side with Iran, even China distancing itself from Tehran: BJP
Odisha's Political Reawakening: Historic Alliance to Block BJP
BJP Leader Refutes Allegations of Secret Pact with DMK
Political Symbolism in West Bengal: TMC vs. BJP in Rajya Sabha Election