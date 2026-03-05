Left Menu

Daring Heist: Jeweller's Family Held Hostage in Punjab

In Punjab's Gurdaspur district, unidentified men held a jeweller's family hostage, looting cash and jewellery worth approximately Rs 3 crore. Punjab BJP working president criticized the state government for deteriorating law and order. Police are investigating and assured the family of swift justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:31 IST
A daring daylight heist unfolded in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, where a jeweller's family was held hostage by four unidentified men. The robbers, disguised as Nihangs, reportedly took off with cash and jewellery valued at around Rs 3 crore, causing widespread concern among local traders.

Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma condemned the incident, describing it as a stark example of the state's deteriorating law and order. He criticized the AAP government for failing to ensure citizens' safety, arguing that criminals are now acting with impunity.

Police have launched an investigation into the brazen robbery and have assured the affected family that the culprits would be apprehended soon. In the meantime, the incident has prompted calls for immediate action to restore confidence among Punjab's residents and business community.

