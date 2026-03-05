BJP Leader Refutes Allegations of Secret Pact with DMK

In a recent press briefing, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan dismissed TVK chief Vijay's allegation of a covert deal between her party and the ruling DMK as mere 'playfulness.'

Soundararajan agreed with Vijay's critical stance against the DMK, stating the need to oust the party from power for genuine progress. She attributed Tamil Nadu's economic achievements to central government initiatives like the Mudra Bank scheme rather than the Dravidian model touted by DMK.

She highlighted that a significant portion of beneficiaries from these central schemes are women and minorities, underscoring the union government's pivotal role in the state's development. Furthermore, Soundararajan criticized the DMK government for its administrative lapses, including the failure to conduct timely local body elections.