BJP Leader Refutes Allegations of Secret Pact with DMK

Tamilisai Soundararajan, a prominent BJP leader, dismissed allegations by TVK chief Vijay of a covert deal between BJP and DMK as mere 'playfulness.' Soundararajan emphasized the necessity of ousting DMK from power and credited central government initiatives for Tamil Nadu's economic progress, countering claims of a self-sufficient Dravidian model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:05 IST
Tamilisai Soundararajan
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent press briefing, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan dismissed TVK chief Vijay's allegation of a covert deal between her party and the ruling DMK as mere 'playfulness.'

Soundararajan agreed with Vijay's critical stance against the DMK, stating the need to oust the party from power for genuine progress. She attributed Tamil Nadu's economic achievements to central government initiatives like the Mudra Bank scheme rather than the Dravidian model touted by DMK.

She highlighted that a significant portion of beneficiaries from these central schemes are women and minorities, underscoring the union government's pivotal role in the state's development. Furthermore, Soundararajan criticized the DMK government for its administrative lapses, including the failure to conduct timely local body elections.

