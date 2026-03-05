Nuclear Recast: Macron's European Deterrence Plan

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed support for French President Emmanuel Macron's commitment to expanding France's nuclear capabilities to reassure European allies. Rutte highlighted that the U.S. nuclear umbrella remains essential for European security, despite France's increased arsenal and plans to involve European partners in deterrence missions.

Macron's updates to France's nuclear strategy aim to enhance European defense credibility, complicating Russia's assessment of European deterrence capabilities. Rutte acknowledged the importance of continued U.S. protection, attempting to alleviate concerns over Washington's dedication to European defense.

Efforts to solidify nuclear cooperation include France and Germany's establishment of a nuclear steering group. Additional European nations may participate in French nuclear exercises. Despite past U.S. critiques of European defense spending, Rutte affirmed his confidence in the U.S.'s unwavering commitment to NATO and European security.