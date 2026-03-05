Left Menu

UP: 2 men drown while fishing in Sonbhadra's Dhandhraul Dam

Pannuganj Station House Officer Kumud Shekhar Singh said the two ventured into deep water to catch fish and started drowning. A friend standing on the bank of the dam raised an alarm, prompting villagers to reach the spot and inform the police. Upon receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and retrieved the bodies with the help of divers.

PTI | Sonbhadra | Updated: 05-03-2026 23:28 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 23:28 IST
UP: 2 men drown while fishing in Sonbhadra's Dhandhraul Dam
  • Country:
  • India

Two men drowned while fishing in the Dhandhraul Dam here on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred in the Pannuganj area when Dashmi (30) and Ramraj (48) had gone for fishing in the dam in the afternoon. Pannuganj Station House Officer Kumud Shekhar Singh said the two ventured into deep water to catch fish and started drowning. A friend standing on the bank of the dam raised an alarm, prompting villagers to reach the spot and inform the police. Upon receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and retrieved the bodies with the help of divers. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Iran-Israel conflict: Families in Uttarakhand anxious as relatives remain stranded in Gulf

Iran-Israel conflict: Families in Uttarakhand anxious as relatives remain st...

 India
2
Iran awaits announcement of new leader

Iran awaits announcement of new leader

 United Arab Emirates
3
Israel decided to kill Khamenei in November, defence minister says

Israel decided to kill Khamenei in November, defence minister says

 Israel
4
R N Ravi named West Bengal governor as Prez effects major reshuffle of gubernatorial posts

R N Ravi named West Bengal governor as Prez effects major reshuffle of guber...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026