UP: 2 men drown while fishing in Sonbhadra's Dhandhraul Dam

Two men drowned while fishing in the Dhandhraul Dam here on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred in the Pannuganj area when Dashmi (30) and Ramraj (48) had gone for fishing in the dam in the afternoon. Pannuganj Station House Officer Kumud Shekhar Singh said the two ventured into deep water to catch fish and started drowning. A friend standing on the bank of the dam raised an alarm, prompting villagers to reach the spot and inform the police. Upon receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and retrieved the bodies with the help of divers. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)