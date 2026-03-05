Romania Extends Gas Price Cap for Households
Romania extends its gas price cap for households until April 2027, ensuring prices do not exceed 0.31 lei ($0.0708) per kilowatt-hour. Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan made the announcement, with confirmation from the energy minister.
Romania is set to continue its gas price cap for households for an additional year, pushing the deadline to April 2027. Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan announced the extension on Thursday.
According to the energy minister, the capped price will remain at 0.31 lei ($0.0708) per kilowatt-hour, alleviating cost burdens on Romanian households.
The decision is part of a broader effort to stabilize energy costs amidst fluctuating global prices. It reflects the government's commitment to protecting consumers from unpredictable economic pressures.