Romania Extends Gas Price Cap for Households

Romania is set to continue its gas price cap for households for an additional year, pushing the deadline to April 2027. Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan announced the extension on Thursday.

According to the energy minister, the capped price will remain at 0.31 lei ($0.0708) per kilowatt-hour, alleviating cost burdens on Romanian households.

The decision is part of a broader effort to stabilize energy costs amidst fluctuating global prices. It reflects the government's commitment to protecting consumers from unpredictable economic pressures.