Diksha Dagar Shines at Australian Women's Classic

Diksha Dagar emerged as the best-placed Indian golfer at the Australian Women's Classic, posting a commendable three-under 69 on the opening day. Dagar, starting on the back nine at Magenta Shores, recovered quickly after initial setbacks to tie for 20th.

The Ladies European Tour saw an impressive course record set by Sara Kouskova from the Czech Republic. Her eight-under 64 in calm New South Wales conditions placed her at the top of the leaderboard, two shots ahead of competitors.

Among other Indian participants, Pranavi Urs ended the day at T-52 after a mixed round, while Avani Prashanth and Hitaashee Bakshi faced difficulties. International participants showcased strong performances, with Momoka Kobori of New Zealand and Kelsey Bennett among those closely trailing Kouskova.

(With inputs from agencies.)