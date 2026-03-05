Left Menu

Diksha Dagar Shines at Australian Women's Classic

Diksha Dagar leads the Indian contingent at the Australian Women's Classic, securing a tied 20th spot with a three-under 69. She completed a challenging round on the Ladies European Tour, while Czech star Sara Kouskova set a course record with an eight-under 64. Other notable performances include Pranavi Urs at T-52.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Magentashores | Updated: 05-03-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 18:12 IST
Diksha Dagar

Diksha Dagar emerged as the best-placed Indian golfer at the Australian Women's Classic, posting a commendable three-under 69 on the opening day. Dagar, starting on the back nine at Magenta Shores, recovered quickly after initial setbacks to tie for 20th.

The Ladies European Tour saw an impressive course record set by Sara Kouskova from the Czech Republic. Her eight-under 64 in calm New South Wales conditions placed her at the top of the leaderboard, two shots ahead of competitors.

Among other Indian participants, Pranavi Urs ended the day at T-52 after a mixed round, while Avani Prashanth and Hitaashee Bakshi faced difficulties. International participants showcased strong performances, with Momoka Kobori of New Zealand and Kelsey Bennett among those closely trailing Kouskova.

