Middle Powers Unite: Carney's Vision for Australia-Canada Cooperation

Mark Carney highlights key areas of cooperation between Canada and Australia, emphasizing the importance of middle powers in establishing new international orders. He stresses building coalitions and enhancing capabilities in defense, AI, and trade, aiming for strategic collaboration over competition in the global landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canberra | Updated: 05-03-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 12:55 IST
Mark Carney
  • Country:
  • Australia

Mark Carney, former Governor of the Bank of England, recently addressed the Australian Parliament, urging Canada and Australia to harness their influence as middle powers to create a new international order. With great power rivalries intensifying, Carney advocated for strategic collaboration and coalition-building between the two nations.

Carney identified five key areas for cooperation: critical minerals, defense, artificial intelligence, trade, and capital. He emphasized the need for Canada and Australia to work together as collaborators, not competitors, to build resilience and autonomy in these sectors.

Recent agreements between the two countries, particularly in critical minerals, signify a strengthening partnership. Carney underscored the importance of modernizing bilateral tax and investment treaties to facilitate investments and job creation, highlighting a reinvigorated alliance aimed at securing prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

