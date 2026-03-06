NZ Passes Law to Fix ACC–Welfare Payment Inequality

The New Zealand Government has passed new legislation to correct inconsistencies in how Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) payments affect welfare entitlements, aiming to ensure equal treatment for all recipients.

Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston announced the passage of the Social Security (Accident Compensation and Calculation of Weekly Income) Amendment Act, which clarifies how income from ACC claims is assessed when determining eligibility for welfare support.

The reform addresses a legal anomaly that had led to different treatment for people receiving similar ACC-related support, following court interpretations of existing social security laws.

Law addresses inconsistency in ACC and welfare payments

The amendment focuses on individuals who receive both ACC payments and welfare assistance, particularly in situations where an ACC claim is under review.

Two groups had been treated differently under previous interpretations:

People receiving ongoing weekly ACC payments alongside welfare assistance

People who received backdated lump sum ACC payments after their claim was approved

According to the Government, court rulings had unintentionally created a situation where the second group could receive more favourable treatment when their welfare entitlement was calculated.

Upston said this outcome was inconsistent with the original policy intent of the social security system.

“This hasn’t resulted in equal treatment and isn’t in line with the policy intent,” she said.

“Put simply, it hasn’t been fair. The Government had a duty to fix this situation and clarify the law.”

Clarifying how income is calculated

The new law clarifies how weekly income is calculated when ACC claims overlap with welfare benefits, particularly when individuals receive lump sum back payments after a claim decision.

Previously, when people received welfare support while waiting for an ACC decision, a later lump sum payment could create complex overpayment scenarios within the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) system.

The amendment ensures a consistent approach when calculating income and potential overpayments, reducing uncertainty for both claimants and administrators.

The Government says the change will help streamline the system, making it easier for agencies to apply the rules consistently.

Protections for people already challenging decisions

During the parliamentary Select Committee review, additional safeguards were introduced to protect individuals already disputing previous MSD decisions.

Cabinet agreed that anyone who was actively seeking a review of their MSD decision before the legislation was introduced will continue to be treated under the legal interpretation established by earlier Appeal Authority and High Court rulings.

This transitional measure ensures that individuals already engaged in legal or administrative reviews are not disadvantaged by the legislative change.

Ensuring fairness across the welfare system

Upston acknowledged that many ACC claims arise from serious injuries, accidents, or traumatic events, and emphasised the importance of ensuring the welfare system treats people consistently regardless of how ACC payments are received.

“There should be no difference in MSD support between someone who is paid weekly ACC versus someone who receives a backdated payment,” she said.

The Government says the reform strengthens the integrity of New Zealand’s social security framework, ensuring that similar circumstances result in similar support outcomes.

Officials also argue the clarification will reduce future legal disputes and administrative complexity, while ensuring public support systems operate fairly for all recipients.