Jimmy Lai's Choice: No Appeal in Historic National Security Case

Jimmy Lai, the former publisher of Apple Daily and a well-known pro-democracy figure, has decided not to appeal his 20-year prison sentence under Hong Kong's national security law. This decision marks the end of a prolonged legal struggle against charges of colluding with foreign forces and publishing seditious content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 06-03-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 12:06 IST
Jimmy Lai, a prominent pro-democracy advocate and former publisher of Apple Daily, will not appeal his 20-year national security conviction, according to his legal team, concluding a lengthy legal battle. Lai was found guilty last December of colluding with foreign forces and publishing seditious content.

His conviction highlights the erosion of press freedoms in Hong Kong, which transitioned from British to Chinese rule in 1997. Despite criticism, authorities assert that the case is unrelated to press freedom, arguing that news reporting was a front for actions detrimental to China and Hong Kong.

Internationally, figures like UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper have called for Lai's release on humanitarian grounds, while US President Donald Trump plans to visit China soon. However, experts doubt that Lai's imprisonment will be a central focus of Trump's discussions, as broader geopolitical tensions persist.

