Arunachal's Crackdown on Unlicensed Food Operators

In Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district, food businesses must obtain FSSAI and trade licenses to avoid penalties. Issued by Deputy Commissioner Likha Tejji, the order mandates adherence to the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Non-compliance will attract penalties under relevant laws.

Updated: 06-03-2026 12:17 IST
In a decisive move, the Keyi Panyor district administration in Arunachal Pradesh has mandated all food business operators to secure valid FSSAI and trade licenses. This directive, issued by Deputy Commissioner Likha Tejji, aims to enforce compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

This regulation requires that all food-related enterprises, spanning bakeries to hotels, operate with appropriate licensing from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Operating without these licenses constitutes a violation, subjecting businesses to potential penalties.

The order further insists on strict adherence to food safety and hygiene standards in all stages of food handling. The administration has made it clear that this directive is effective immediately and violators will be penalized in accordance with the FSSAI Act and other applicable laws.

