Russian Grain Exports to Iran Stalled Amid U.S.-Israeli Airstrikes

Russia's grain exports to Iran, a key customer, have come to a standstill following a U.S.-Israeli airstrike, affecting logistics and pushing up costs. Analysts highlight the urgency to resume shipments as Iran endured a poor harvest. Despite interruptions, Russia continues to diversify its grain export markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 20:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia's grain exports to Iran have screeched to a halt following Saturday's U.S.-Israeli airstrikes, insiders revealed on Tuesday. Iran, recognized as Russia's third-largest grain purchaser, had almost completed its planned wheat imports from Russia this season, reaching up to 95% of the expected quantity.

Two anonymous exporters from Russia disclosed that grain shipments from the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea intended for Iran have been temporarily stopped, although efforts are underway to honor existing agreements. "There's a pressing need for these supplies, yet they've been paused for the moment," a source commented.

While other international buyers remain unaffected, the recent conflicts have driven up freight charges, insurance rates, and complicated financial transactions with Gulf banks. Russian exporters have dispatched 1.9 million tons of wheat to Iran out of a planned 2.0–2.2 million tons amid a burgeoning free trade deal between Russia and Iran.

