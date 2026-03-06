In a significant move symbolizing resilience and diplomacy, Ukraine secured the return of 300 servicemen and two civilians from Russian custody. This event marked the second day of an intense prisoner swap operation announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The returning individuals are celebrated for their roles in crucial military engagements across regions from Donetsk and Luhansk to Kherson.

Images released by the President show the emotional reunion, as the servicemen, who fought valiantly on various front lines, hugged and shared intimate moments upon their arrival. Some servicemen were seen stepping off buses, embracing their comrades, and lighting up cigarettes, a small solace amidst the hardships endured.

This prisoner exchange is a testament to Ukraine's commitment to bringing its citizens home and maintaining morale among troops. It signals a strategic victory in the ongoing tensions with Russia, reflecting the steadfast resolve of the Ukrainian government and its people in the face of adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)