Tragedy on the Tracks: Fatal Train Mishap Raises Questions
A 35-year-old woman, Rukhsana, died after falling from a moving train near Bareilly, police confirm. Initially suspected foul play by her partner Saddam was dismissed after investigation. The incident is being treated as an accident, and no complaints were filed against Saddam.
A tragic incident unfolded as a 35-year-old woman, identified as Rukhsana, died after falling from a moving train, according to police reports on Friday. The mishap occurred on Thursday when she was traveling with her partner, Saddam, on the Kasganj-Ramnagar Passenger train, heading towards Bareilly from Badaun.
The fall resulted in her being run over by the train, splitting her body into two, as stated by the Government Railway Police (GRP). The station superintendent at Bareilly City alerted the GRP, who then arrived at the scene and dispatched her body for a post-mortem examination.
Preliminary allegations from the deceased's family suggested that Saddam may have pushed Rukhsana after an argument. However, police investigations found no supporting evidence. Saddam was briefly detained for questioning but was released, and no formal complaint or evidence of misconduct emerged.
