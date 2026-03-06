CISF Expands Role in Securing India's Maritime Borders

Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will now be responsible for securing several sea ports across the nation. Speaking at the 57th Raising Day of the CISF, Shah emphasized the force's expanded role in maritime and aerial safety.

The CISF currently protects 361 critical sites, including 71 airports, the Parliament complex, and the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. Shah noted that the force's growing responsibilities now include securing ports, a testament to the government's commitment to enhancing maritime safety.

Designated as a Recognised Security Organisation (RSO) under the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) code, the CISF's new role encompasses approximately 250 facilities along India's maritime borders. The move indicates a strategic emphasis on counter-terrorism and anti-sabotage measures at key economic hubs.