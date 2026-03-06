India has consistently demonstrated resilience in its oil procurement policy, showing independence from international sanctions pressures. A senior government official stated that India has never relied on permission from any nation, including the US, to purchase Russian oil.

This stance is further reinforced by a temporary US waiver allowing Indian refiners to continue buying Russian oil amid rising tensions with Iran. The official emphasized that this waiver reduces friction but doesn't dictate India's policy, which is centered on the principles of affordability, availability, and sustainability for every household.

The country's strategy is reflected in its substantial oil reserves and diverse supplier base, ensuring no fuel shortages. India's energy diplomacy has been pivotal in expanding its basket of suppliers, maintaining stability for consumers even during geopolitical and economic upheavals.

