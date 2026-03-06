Left Menu

India's Unyielding Oil Policy: Defiance Amidst Sanctions

India remains steadfast in its oil procurement policy, independent of international sanctions. Despite US objections and imposed sanctions, India continues its purchase of Russian oil, prioritizing national energy needs. The country's strategic oil diplomacy reflects its robust energy governance, ensuring stable fuel supply for its citizens amidst global challenges.

India has consistently demonstrated resilience in its oil procurement policy, showing independence from international sanctions pressures. A senior government official stated that India has never relied on permission from any nation, including the US, to purchase Russian oil.

This stance is further reinforced by a temporary US waiver allowing Indian refiners to continue buying Russian oil amid rising tensions with Iran. The official emphasized that this waiver reduces friction but doesn't dictate India's policy, which is centered on the principles of affordability, availability, and sustainability for every household.

The country's strategy is reflected in its substantial oil reserves and diverse supplier base, ensuring no fuel shortages. India's energy diplomacy has been pivotal in expanding its basket of suppliers, maintaining stability for consumers even during geopolitical and economic upheavals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

