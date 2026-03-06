Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Inaugurates New Secretariat Block to Boost Administrative Efficiency

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated a new block at the Civil Secretariat to enhance administrative efficiency. Various delegations met him, discussing regional development and welfare concerns. The chief minister assured commitment to addressing genuine grievances and improving working conditions for government employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-03-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 22:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday, inaugurated a newly constructed block at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu. This development is poised to significantly enhance office infrastructure, bolstering administrative efficiency and improving working conditions for employees.

The inaugural event saw Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary and Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo in attendance. The new facility features pre-fabricated, double-storeyed office spaces designed to augment existing work environments. Following the inauguration, multiple delegations met Abdullah to discuss a plethora of developmental and welfare-related issues affecting their regions.

The chief minister also met with new Indian Forest Service officers, further wishing them success in their roles within Jammu and Kashmir. Delegations from regions like Paddar and Kashmiri migrants presented their needs, focusing on sectors such as tourism, power, and public works. Abdullah assured all parties of his administration's dedication to addressing grievances on merit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

