Karnataka's Development Blueprint: Balancing Welfare and Growth

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, marking a personal milestone, presented his 17th budget focusing on sustaining welfare while boosting infrastructure investments. He highlighted the state's economic contributions, calling for greater sensitivity from the central government to Karnataka's needs.

Siddaramaiah's vision included the '11G model,' a comprehensive economic framework designed to drive Karnataka's growth across various sectors, from education to renewable energy. Initiatives like the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project and a social media ban for under-16s were part of the budget's highlights.

Criticizing the central government for undermining cooperative federalism principles, Siddaramaiah urged unity across party lines to protect Karnataka's interests, especially in light of fiscal challenges posed by changes in the central tax policy and reduced GST collections.

(With inputs from agencies.)