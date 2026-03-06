Left Menu

Karnataka's Development Blueprint: Balancing Welfare and Growth

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented his 17th budget, focusing on a development strategy balancing welfare and infrastructure investment. He criticized the Centre's neglect of cooperative federalism and announced initiatives like the '11G model' for economic growth, while urging unity to secure the state's rightful claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-03-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 13:26 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, marking a personal milestone, presented his 17th budget focusing on sustaining welfare while boosting infrastructure investments. He highlighted the state's economic contributions, calling for greater sensitivity from the central government to Karnataka's needs.

Siddaramaiah's vision included the '11G model,' a comprehensive economic framework designed to drive Karnataka's growth across various sectors, from education to renewable energy. Initiatives like the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project and a social media ban for under-16s were part of the budget's highlights.

Criticizing the central government for undermining cooperative federalism principles, Siddaramaiah urged unity across party lines to protect Karnataka's interests, especially in light of fiscal challenges posed by changes in the central tax policy and reduced GST collections.

