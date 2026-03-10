Left Menu

Wall Street Wavers Amid Middle East Tensions and Market Uncertainty

U.S. stock index futures fell as tensions rose in the Middle East, with officials announcing intensified strikes against Iran. Investors, initially hopeful for de-escalation, reconsidered as energy prices surged, impacting the broader economy. Technology stocks provided some relief, while upcoming inflation reports remained crucial for market direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 18:44 IST
Wall Street's stock index futures slumped on Tuesday, reversing early gains following statements from U.S. officials about heightened military efforts in the Middle East. This comes a day after President Donald Trump indicated the possibility of an imminent end to the conflict.

The situation intensified as U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth predicted significant military actions against Iran, impacting travel stocks like United Airlines and Delta, each dropping 1% in premarket trading. Cruise lines Carnival and Royal Caribbean also fell by 1.8% each.

Investors, who had expected a quicker resolution, were cautious amid fluctuating energy prices. Crude oil prices briefly eased but concerns over prolonged conflict remain. Meanwhile, technology stocks offered some support to the market, with sectors responding variably to geopolitical and economic pressures.

