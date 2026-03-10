Left Menu

Supreme Court to Review Controversial IT Rule Amendments

The Supreme Court will assess a government appeal against a Bombay High Court verdict that nullified amendments to IT Rules targeting misinformation. The rules, deemed unconstitutional by the High Court, aimed to create a Fact-Check Unit for social media content about government affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:14 IST
The Supreme Court has decided to evaluate the Centre's appeal against a ruling by the Bombay High Court. This ruling had struck down amendments to the Information Technology Rules aimed at regulating false content on social media regarding the government.

Despite agreeing to review the matter, the Supreme Court did not stay the High Court's 2024 decision, which declared the updated rules 'unconstitutional.' Notices were issued to key petitioners, including comedian Kunal Kamra and media organizations.

The amendments sought to authorize a Fact-Check Unit to manage 'fake or misleading' information about government business. Challenges include the undefined nature of 'misleading information' and concerns about a chilling effect on individuals and platforms.

