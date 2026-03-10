Left Menu

UK's New Anti-Muslim Hostility Definition: A Milestone in Combating Hate

The UK has introduced a new definition of 'anti-Muslim hostility' and plans to appoint a special representative to combat related hate crimes. This non-statutory definition aims to ensure freedom of speech while addressing prejudice against Muslims. The initiative faces opposition from some groups concerned about its implementation.

The United Kingdom has unveiled a new non-statutory definition of 'anti-Muslim hostility', aiming to bolster efforts against hate crimes targeting the Muslim community. Secretary of State Steve Reed presented this initiative, emphasizing its role in safeguarding freedom of speech while effectively addressing discrimination.

As part of the strategy, the government plans to appoint an 'anti-Muslim hostility tsar' to aid in navigating anti-discrimination policies across various sectors, including local government, education, and the NHS. This approach seeks to create a unified front against hostility towards Muslims.

However, the definition has drawn criticism from some Hindu and Sikh organizations, which caution against potential overreach and unintended consequences. Despite this, the measure underscores the need to address the disproportionate targeting of Muslims in recorded religious hate crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

