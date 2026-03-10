Tragedy in Kandhamal: Man's Violent Rage Over Suspected Affair

In a shocking incident from Odisha's Kandhamal district, a man has allegedly shot his wife dead and seriously injured another individual. The incident, triggered by suspicions of an extramarital affair, has cast a pall of fear over the local community.

The accused, Biranchi Behera from Sarupada village, shot at Norottam Behera, leaving him in critical condition in the hospital. Biranchi then turned the gun on his wife at their home, killing her instantly, according to police reports.

A murder case has been filed, and investigations are actively underway to uncover the full details of this violent confrontation, police informed. As the investigation progresses, authorities focus on understanding the circumstances leading to this tragic event.