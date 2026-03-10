Left Menu

Tragedy in Kandhamal: Man's Violent Rage Over Suspected Affair

A man in Odisha's Kandhamal district allegedly killed his wife and injured another person over suspicions of an extramarital affair. The assailant, Biranchi Behera, was apprehended following the incident near Bagarimunda village. Authorities have registered a murder case as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phulbani(Odisha) | Updated: 10-03-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 23:12 IST
In a shocking incident from Odisha's Kandhamal district, a man has allegedly shot his wife dead and seriously injured another individual. The incident, triggered by suspicions of an extramarital affair, has cast a pall of fear over the local community.

The accused, Biranchi Behera from Sarupada village, shot at Norottam Behera, leaving him in critical condition in the hospital. Biranchi then turned the gun on his wife at their home, killing her instantly, according to police reports.

A murder case has been filed, and investigations are actively underway to uncover the full details of this violent confrontation, police informed. As the investigation progresses, authorities focus on understanding the circumstances leading to this tragic event.

