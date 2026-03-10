Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Forest Watcher Killed by Wild Elephant in Kerala

A forest watcher named Shaiju was killed by a wild elephant in Kerala's Palakkad district. The incident occurred while trying to drive the elephant away from a human area. Despite efforts to save him, Shaiju succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy unfolded in Kerala's Palakkad district as a forest watcher, Shaiju, aged 28, met a tragic end due to a wild elephant attack on Tuesday, according to local police sources.

The incident took place at Chenerikkunnu within Mannarkkad police station's jurisdiction when Shaiju, a dedicated forest department employee for three years, was part of a team attempting to push a wild elephant back into the forest, away from human dwellings.

Despite swift medical attention following the attack, Shaiju succumbed to his injuries, leaving a profound impact on the local community and prompting calls for improved safety measures for forest workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

