Tragedy Strikes: Forest Watcher Killed by Wild Elephant in Kerala
A forest watcher named Shaiju was killed by a wild elephant in Kerala's Palakkad district. The incident occurred while trying to drive the elephant away from a human area. Despite efforts to save him, Shaiju succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
- Country:
- India
Tragedy unfolded in Kerala's Palakkad district as a forest watcher, Shaiju, aged 28, met a tragic end due to a wild elephant attack on Tuesday, according to local police sources.
The incident took place at Chenerikkunnu within Mannarkkad police station's jurisdiction when Shaiju, a dedicated forest department employee for three years, was part of a team attempting to push a wild elephant back into the forest, away from human dwellings.
Despite swift medical attention following the attack, Shaiju succumbed to his injuries, leaving a profound impact on the local community and prompting calls for improved safety measures for forest workers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Monetary Dispute Turns Deadly: Scissors Attack in New Seemapuri
HMS Dragon Sets Sail Amid Criticism After Cypriot Drone Attack
Tragedy at Ambedkar Nagar Temple: Devotee Succumbs to Bee Attack
Tragedy Strikes: Tiger Attack Claims Life in Maharashtra
Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Ruwais Industrial Complex