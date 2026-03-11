Iran Vows Retaliation Against U.S. and Israeli Economic Interests

In a significant development, Iran has pledged to retaliate against economic and banking interests associated with the United States and Israel. This comes after an overnight attack on Bank Sepah in Tehran, a major public bank with ties to Iran's military, as reported by the semi-official Mehr news agency.

The spokesperson for Tehran's Khatam al-Anbiya military command headquarters, Ebrahim Zolfaqari, was quoted by state media as saying that the 'terrorist U.S. army and cruel Zionist regime (Israel)' were behind the attack. He emphasized that such 'illegitimate and uncommon' actions compel Iran to respond forcefully.

As a precautionary measure, the spokesperson advised residents of the region to maintain a distance of at least 1,000 meters from banks linked to the U.S. or the Zionist regime, as tensions continue to rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)