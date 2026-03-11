Left Menu

Iran Vows Retaliation Against U.S. and Israeli Economic Interests

Iran announces plans to target U.S. and Israeli economic and banking interests following an attack on Bank Sepah, one of the country's largest public banks. In response to recent actions by the U.S. and Israel, Tehran urges regional populations to steer clear of U.S.-linked banks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:09 IST
Iran Vows Retaliation Against U.S. and Israeli Economic Interests
In a significant development, Iran has pledged to retaliate against economic and banking interests associated with the United States and Israel. This comes after an overnight attack on Bank Sepah in Tehran, a major public bank with ties to Iran's military, as reported by the semi-official Mehr news agency.

The spokesperson for Tehran's Khatam al-Anbiya military command headquarters, Ebrahim Zolfaqari, was quoted by state media as saying that the 'terrorist U.S. army and cruel Zionist regime (Israel)' were behind the attack. He emphasized that such 'illegitimate and uncommon' actions compel Iran to respond forcefully.

As a precautionary measure, the spokesperson advised residents of the region to maintain a distance of at least 1,000 meters from banks linked to the U.S. or the Zionist regime, as tensions continue to rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

