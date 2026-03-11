Left Menu

Singapore Court Charges Man in Landmark Defamation Case

Jay Ish'haq Rajoo, an Indian national, faces defamation and hate speech charges in Singapore under the POFMA. He allegedly defamed Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and promoted racial ill will through social media posts. The case represents the first criminal prosecution under POFMA since 2019.

Updated: 11-03-2026 15:23 IST
  • Singapore

In a significant legal case, an Indian national has been charged in Singapore with defaming a senior minister and inciting racial tensions through social media. The accused, Jay Ish'haq Rajoo, allegedly defamed Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, a former prime minister, in a video posted this August.

This marks the first criminal prosecution under Singapore's Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) since it came into force in 2019. The legislation aims to curb the spread of false information and has significant penalties for offenders.

Rajoo faces potential fines and imprisonment if convicted of either defamation or attempting to promote racial ill will. The court has scheduled the next hearing for April 8.

