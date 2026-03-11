Allegations of Irregularities in Ahilyanagar MIDC Land Transfers Spark Investigation

Vijay Waddetiwar, leader of the Congress Legislature party, raised claims of irregularities in MIDC land allotments in Ahilyanagar on Wednesday. He accused authorities of undervaluing around 4,000 acres transferred to corporate entities bypassing proper procedures, creating concerns among local farmers.

In response, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule acknowledged procedural lapses in land transactions and promised a thorough investigation to address these issues. To ensure accountability, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to scrutinize the entire process and safeguard tribal land rights under the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code.

The assembly engaged in heated discussions over the balance between industrial development and farmer rights, with Bawankule emphasizing the need for transparent allotment procedures. He assured that MIDC land should primarily benefit the state and farmers. The matter has been forwarded to a cabinet sub-committee for further examination.

