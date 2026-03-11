Left Menu

Supreme Court Permits Passive Euthanasia for Comatose Ghaziabad Man

The Supreme Court has allowed passive euthanasia for Harish Rana, a 32-year-old comatose man in Ghaziabad. The decision was based on medical evidence, legal frameworks, and the Right to Live with Dignity. The court directed that Rana receive palliative care, ensuring dignity in the withdrawal process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:48 IST
Supreme Court Permits Passive Euthanasia for Comatose Ghaziabad Man
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has granted permission for passive euthanasia for Harish Rana, a 32-year-old man who has been in a permanent vegetative state for over 12 years. This verdict comes after relentless efforts by his family seeking relief from the prolonged artificial life support, which they argued did not align with his right to live with dignity.

The family, backed by legal counsel and medical evidence, highlighted that Rana's condition was irreversible and maintained solely by artificial means, without any prospect of recovery. Citing Article 21 of the Constitution, they contended that prolonging his life under these circumstances only extended his suffering.

The apex court's decision also instructs the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to develop a palliative care plan for Rana, ensuring that the withdrawal of treatment occurs with dignity. Local residents expressed sympathy for the family, who have endured financial and emotional challenges over the years while caring for their son.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026