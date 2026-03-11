Supreme Court Permits Passive Euthanasia for Comatose Ghaziabad Man

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has granted permission for passive euthanasia for Harish Rana, a 32-year-old man who has been in a permanent vegetative state for over 12 years. This verdict comes after relentless efforts by his family seeking relief from the prolonged artificial life support, which they argued did not align with his right to live with dignity.

The family, backed by legal counsel and medical evidence, highlighted that Rana's condition was irreversible and maintained solely by artificial means, without any prospect of recovery. Citing Article 21 of the Constitution, they contended that prolonging his life under these circumstances only extended his suffering.

The apex court's decision also instructs the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to develop a palliative care plan for Rana, ensuring that the withdrawal of treatment occurs with dignity. Local residents expressed sympathy for the family, who have endured financial and emotional challenges over the years while caring for their son.

(With inputs from agencies.)