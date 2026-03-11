Left Menu

Ukraine Instructors to Fortify German Military Against Russian Threat

Ukrainian military trainers will assist the German army to be prepared for potential Russian threats by 2029. Germany and Ukraine agreed on this collaboration, with Ukraine bringing frontline experience against Russia. The initiative marks a shift when Western powers historically trained Ukrainian forces.

Updated: 11-03-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 16:41 IST
In a strategic shift, Ukrainian military trainers are set to bolster Germany's defense readiness against potential Russian aggression by 2029, according to the head of the German army, Lieutenant General Christian Freuding.

In a reciprocal move from past Western training to Ukraine, Berlin and Kyiv have agreed to deploy Ukrainian military instructors to German army schools. This development highlights Ukraine's role as the only nation currently combat-experienced against Russia.

The collaboration underscores an evolving security partnership, as Ukrainian trainers are expected to bring crucial expertise in artillery, engineering, and more, transforming learned battlefield tactics into German military strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

