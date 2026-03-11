Ukraine Instructors to Fortify German Military Against Russian Threat

In a strategic shift, Ukrainian military trainers are set to bolster Germany's defense readiness against potential Russian aggression by 2029, according to the head of the German army, Lieutenant General Christian Freuding.

In a reciprocal move from past Western training to Ukraine, Berlin and Kyiv have agreed to deploy Ukrainian military instructors to German army schools. This development highlights Ukraine's role as the only nation currently combat-experienced against Russia.

The collaboration underscores an evolving security partnership, as Ukrainian trainers are expected to bring crucial expertise in artillery, engineering, and more, transforming learned battlefield tactics into German military strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)