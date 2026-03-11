Left Menu

Kejriwal Seeks Impartial Bench in Controversial Excise Case

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP convener, requests the transfer of the excise policy case from Justice Swarnkanta Sharma, citing bias. Kejriwal and other accused were previously discharged by a CBI court. The Delhi High Court will address the CBI’s challenge to this discharge. The hearing is set for March 16.

In a significant legal maneuver, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal has sought to transfer the excise policy case to a different bench, expressing concerns over the impartiality of Justice Swarnkanta Sharma.

Kejriwal, alongside other accused, claims Justice Sharma is biased and argues that their request for a new bench is necessary for a fair trial. The call for change follows their recent discharge by a CBI court.

The Delhi High Court has responded by issuing notices and scheduling a hearing for March 16 to consider the CBI's petition challenging the discharge decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

