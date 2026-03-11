Kejriwal Seeks Impartial Bench in Controversial Excise Case

In a significant legal maneuver, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal has sought to transfer the excise policy case to a different bench, expressing concerns over the impartiality of Justice Swarnkanta Sharma.

Kejriwal, alongside other accused, claims Justice Sharma is biased and argues that their request for a new bench is necessary for a fair trial. The call for change follows their recent discharge by a CBI court.

The Delhi High Court has responded by issuing notices and scheduling a hearing for March 16 to consider the CBI's petition challenging the discharge decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)