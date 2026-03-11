Major Drug Bust: Charas Worth Rs 4.31 Crore Seized in Thane

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police in Maharashtra's Thane district have arrested two individuals with charas valued at Rs 4.31 crore in the illicit market. The seizure occurred on March 9 in Ambernath, a development confirmed by local authorities on Wednesday.

The arrested men, identified as 19-year-old Harshal Patel and 26-year-old Sirajuddin Jalauddin Ahmed, were found in possession of the contraband neatly packed in 13 separate packets. Their arrest came under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, an official statement revealed.

Authorities have indicated that a deeper investigation is underway to unravel the full extent of the drug network. This operation marks a significant victory for law enforcement combating the illegal drug trade in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)