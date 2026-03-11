Left Menu

Molotov Cocktail Attack at Karti Chidambaram's Office Sparks Investigation

A Molotov cocktail attack occurred at Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's office in Karaikudi. No injuries were reported, but the incident prompted a police investigation. The assailants remain unidentified as CCTV footage is reviewed and forensic analysis is underway. Security measures have been heightened around the Chidambaram residences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:00 IST
In a brazen attack, unidentified individuals hurled kerosene-filled bottles at the office of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in Karaikudi. The police confirmed that while one bottle exploded on impact, no injuries resulted from the early morning incident.

The office, shared by Karti Chidambaram and his father, former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram, suffered minor damage. It's reported that functional CCTV cameras were absent, leading the police to review footage from nearby establishments as part of their intensive investigation.

Local political figures, including Karaikudi MLA S Mangudi, have called for swift action. Security at the Chidambaram residences has been strengthened as authorities continue to pursue several leads to identify the attackers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

