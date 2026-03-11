Left Menu

Tragic Swiss Bus Fire: Investigation Points to Self-Immolation

Swiss law enforcement agencies are investigating a devastating bus fire that claimed six lives. The preliminary hypothesis points to a man who set himself ablaze being the cause. Authorities have ruled out terrorism as a motive at this stage of the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fribourg | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Swiss authorities are rigorously investigating the origin of a deadly bus fire that killed six individuals on Tuesday evening. The fire's suspected cause is a man who allegedly set himself on fire, leading to the tragic incident.

A statement from Raphael Bourquin, the attorney general of the canton of Fribourg, clarified that the investigation has found no evidence to indicate the fire was an act of terrorism.

The probe continues as investigators look for more details to understand the factors behind this tragic event while ensuring that all possibilities are explored to ascertain the true cause.

