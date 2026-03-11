India Pushes Global Partnerships for Women’s Empowerment at UN CSW-70

India strengthened international cooperation on gender equality and women’s empowerment as Minister of State for Women and Child Development Smt. Savitri Thakur held a series of bilateral meetings with global leaders and senior UN officials on the sidelines of the 70th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW-70) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on March 10, 2026.

The meetings focused on expanding collaboration in emerging technologies, social protection policies, and global initiatives aimed at accelerating gender equality.

India–France Dialogue on Inclusive Artificial Intelligence

During a bilateral meeting with Ms. Aurore Bergé, France’s Minister Delegate for Equality between Women and Men and the Fight against Discrimination, discussions centred on strengthening cooperation in the field of inclusive and responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Both leaders exchanged views on how AI innovation, ethical technology governance, and knowledge-sharing can support women’s empowerment and gender equality in the digital economy.

Smt. Thakur highlighted several flagship initiatives of the Government of India that are advancing women’s participation in education, entrepreneurship, and digital empowerment.

The French minister shared insights on France’s strengthened domestic violence legislation and its implementation framework, and the two sides explored opportunities for deeper collaboration on policy innovation and institutional cooperation.

Engagement with UN Women Leadership

The Minister also interacted with senior leadership of UN Women during a special side event held alongside the CSW-70 session.

The meeting was attended by:

Ms. Sima Bahous, Executive Director, UN Women

Ms. Christine Arab, Regional Director

Ms. Kanta Singh, Deputy Representative (Programme & Operations), India Multi-Country Office

Ms. Shoko Ishikawa, Deputy Director, Policy, Programme and Intergovernmental Division

In her remarks, Smt. Thakur highlighted India’s sustained commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment, emphasizing the importance of strong partnerships between national governments and international institutions.

She noted that UN Women partnered with India during the country’s G20 Presidency in advancing the priorities of the Women-20 (W20) agenda, which focused on economic empowerment, leadership, and inclusion of women in global decision-making.

UN Women has also been working closely with the Ministry of Women and Child Development and NITI Aayog on initiatives aimed at strengthening gender-responsive policies and programmes in India.

The Minister welcomed Ms. Shoko Ishikawa’s upcoming role as Representative of UN Women in India, expressing confidence that the partnership between India and UN Women would continue to expand in the coming years.

India–Canada Cooperation on Child Development and Gender Equality

Smt. Thakur also held a bilateral meeting with Ms. Rechie Valdez, Canada’s Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State for Small Business and Tourism.

The discussions highlighted growing bilateral engagement between the two countries following the launch of the New Roadmap for India–Canada Relations by the Foreign Ministers in October 2025.

The roadmap has opened new avenues for cooperation across several sectors, including social development and gender equality.

The Minister expressed optimism that India and Canada can emerge as reliable partners in areas such as early childhood education, health, and cognitive development, which are critical for long-term human development and societal well-being.

Strengthening Global Cooperation on Gender Equality

India’s engagements during CSW-70 underline the country’s growing role in shaping global dialogue on gender equality, inclusive development, and women’s leadership.

Through bilateral partnerships and collaboration with UN agencies, India aims to accelerate progress toward gender-responsive policies, digital inclusion, and social empowerment initiatives that benefit women worldwide.