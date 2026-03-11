India Unveils Bharat Tex 2026 as World’s Largest Integrated Textile Event

Union Minister of Textiles Shri Giriraj Singh has officially unveiled Bharat Tex 2026, positioning it as India’s flagship global textile event and a major platform showcasing the country’s growing influence in the global textile economy.

Addressing industry stakeholders, government representatives and trade bodies, the Minister said Bharat Tex aims to become the world’s largest integrated textile platform, bringing together the entire textile value chain—from fibre and yarn to fabrics, garments, technical textiles and sustainable innovations.

He praised textile Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and industry organisations for their efforts in bringing the entire textile ecosystem under one unified global platform.

“Bharat Tex will reaffirm India’s attractiveness as a reliable and sustainable sourcing destination as well as an investment destination at scale for textiles,” the Minister said.

Event to Showcase India’s Integrated Textile Ecosystem

The upcoming edition of Bharat Tex 2026 will be held from 14–17 July 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, building on the success of previous editions held in 2024 and 2025.

The event is expected to attract:

Over 3,500 business exhibitors

More than 7,000 international buyers

Participants from over 140 countries

More than 1,30,000 trade visitors

The exhibition will showcase the entire textile ecosystem, including:

Fibres and yarns

Fabrics and apparel

Home textiles

Technical textiles

Handicrafts and handlooms

Intelligent manufacturing technologies

The event aims to highlight India’s integrated strengths in manufacturing, design, innovation and trade.

Platform for MSMEs, Startups and Designers

Bharat Tex 2026 will provide a major opportunity for MSMEs, startups, designers, exporters and producer organisations to present innovative textile products and connect with global buyers and manufacturers.

Participants will also be able to engage in reverse buyer-seller meets, business networking sessions and policy discussions, helping translate industry dialogue into practical business outcomes.

The event will highlight several key focus areas including:

Sustainable and circular textiles

Technical textiles

MSME integration in global supply chains

Innovation and advanced manufacturing

Global market access

Global Textile Dialogue to Shape Industry Future

One of the central attractions of the event will be the Global Textile Dialogue, a series of knowledge sessions bringing together policymakers, international industry leaders and innovators.

These sessions will explore emerging global trends such as:

Global trade dynamics

Sustainability and ESG standards

Industry 5.0 and intelligent manufacturing

Technical textiles innovation

Building resilient global supply chains

The dialogue aims to provide strategic insights for industry leaders, exporters and MSMEs navigating the evolving global textile market.

Industry-Led Initiative

Bharat Tex 2026 is an industry-led initiative organised by the Bharat Tex Trade Federation (BTTF)—an umbrella body representing 11 textile-related Export Promotion Councils and industry associations.

At the launch event, Shri Naren Goenka, Chairman of BTTF, and Shri Bhadresh Dodia, Co-Chairman of BTTF, outlined the major activities and business opportunities planned for the exhibition.

Government and Industry Leaders Attend Launch

The launch ceremony was attended by Secretary, Ministry of Textiles Smt. Neelam Shami Rao, Additional Secretary Shri Rohit Kansal, along with senior government officials, industry leaders and representatives from textile export bodies.

Officials said the event will also highlight policy reforms and initiatives by central and state governments aimed at boosting textile manufacturing, exports and investment.

The exhibition will also provide visibility to traditional sectors such as handlooms and handicrafts, while simultaneously promoting modern innovations in sustainable textiles and advanced manufacturing.

Strengthening India’s Global Textile Leadership

With innovation, sustainability and collaboration at its core, Bharat Tex 2026 reflects India’s ambition to strengthen its position as a global textile manufacturing and sourcing hub.

The event also aligns with the Prime Minister’s “5F Vision – Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign”, aimed at expanding the textile sector’s contribution to employment, exports and economic growth.

Further information about the event is available at www.bharat-tex.com.