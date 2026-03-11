Startup YouthBuzz Showcases Made-in-India XR Gaming Innovations at Amusement Expo 2026

YouthBuzz, one of the winning startups of the XR Creator Hackathon under the Create in India Challenge (CIC) Season 1, is presenting its immersive extended reality (XR) entertainment solutions at the Amusement Expo 2026, being held from 10–12 March 2026 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai.

The startup, which is also incubated under the WAVEX Startup Accelerator Programme, is showcasing a range of Made-in-India immersive gaming and simulation experiences, highlighting the growing potential of India’s AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality) sector.

Immersive Gaming and Simulation Experiences

At the expo, YouthBuzz is presenting several interactive XR-based gaming products designed for entertainment and gaming venues.

These include immersive games such as:

Immersive Warfare

Meta Dwar

The startup is also showcasing high-fidelity racing and flying simulators, providing users with realistic gaming experiences powered by advanced XR technologies.

Cloud-Connected Remote-Control Gaming Platform

One of the key attractions at the YouthBuzz display is the RC Cloud Arena, a cloud-connected gaming platform that enables players to control real-world remote-controlled (RC) devices over the internet.

This technology blends physical gaming infrastructure with cloud connectivity, allowing users to remotely operate RC vehicles in real time, creating a unique hybrid of digital and physical gameplay.

Success Story of the Create in India Challenge

YouthBuzz’s participation at the expo reflects the growing impact of the Create in India Challenge (CIC)—an initiative of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under the WAVES platform.

The programme aims to identify and nurture innovative creators and entrepreneurs across India’s media and entertainment (M&E) ecosystem, particularly in emerging sectors such as XR, gaming and immersive technologies.

Through initiatives such as the XR Creator Hackathon, CIC encourages young innovators to develop market-ready products and solutions in the AVGC-XR domain.

Building a Future-Ready Creative Talent Pool

The Create in India Challenge operates as an industry-driven and government-supported platform, organised in collaboration with industry associations from the media and entertainment sector.

The initiative focuses on:

Identifying emerging creative talent

Providing skill development and mentorship

Creating strong industry linkages

Showcasing innovations in global markets

It supports creators across multiple domains including:

Animation

Visual Effects (VFX)

Gaming

Comics

XR technologies

Film, music and digital media

Strengthening India’s AVGC-XR Ecosystem

By providing startups with incubation support through programmes such as WAVEX, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting aims to strengthen India’s AVGC-XR industry and promote globally competitive innovation.

Platforms like Amusement Expo 2026 enable startups such as YouthBuzz to connect with industry leaders, investors and global buyers, expanding opportunities for Indian creators in international markets.

The initiative also aligns with the government’s broader goal of positioning India as a global hub for creative technology, immersive entertainment and digital media innovation.