DPIIT, Voltas Partner to Boost Startup Innovation in Cooling Technologies
The initiative seeks to accelerate innovation in energy-efficient cooling technologies and smart appliances while enabling startups to address real industry challenges.
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Voltas Limited, a Tata Group enterprise, to strengthen collaboration between industry and startups in the cooling and smart appliance ecosystem.
The partnership aims to promote innovation by connecting emerging startups with industry expertise and infrastructure, particularly in advanced technologies related to cooling systems and smart appliances.
Focus on Emerging Cooling and Smart Appliance Technologies
The collaboration will engage startups working across several advanced technology areas, including:
Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) technologies
Advanced control systems and power electronics
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning-based diagnostics
IoT-enabled smart appliances
Digitalisation in manufacturing and service operations
Innovation Challenges and Hackathons Planned
Under the partnership, Startup India, an initiative of DPIIT, and Voltas Limited will explore organizing innovation challenges and hackathons through platforms such as the Bharat Start-up Grand Challenge.
These programmes will focus on industry-driven problem statements to encourage startups to develop practical and scalable solutions.
Startups to Receive Mentorship and Industry Access
Through the collaboration, DPIIT will help identify startups aligned with emerging industry needs and facilitate their engagement with Voltas.
Selected startups may receive:
Mentorship and technical guidance
Access to testing infrastructure
Market linkage opportunities
Industry validation and product development support
Startups may also participate in structured Proof-of-Concept (PoC) programmes with Voltas engineering teams, allowing them to test and refine their technologies.
Field Trials and Technology Integration
The partnership will also enable startups to conduct field trials through Voltas’s service network, supporting the testing, improvement and potential commercial integration of new technologies.
Key innovation areas expected to be explored include:
Energy-efficient cooling systems
Air-quality monitoring and filtration technologies
Advanced inverter control systems
Predictive maintenance solutions
Refrigerant safety technologies
Digital tools for installation and servicing
Strengthening Industry–Startup Collaboration
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Joint Secretary DPIIT Shri Sanjiv said the initiative aligns with the government’s efforts to deepen engagement between industry and startups.
He noted that such collaborations provide startups with real-world industry exposure and opportunities to develop solutions that address market needs, particularly in emerging technology and advanced manufacturing sectors.
MoU Signing
The MoU was signed by Dr. Sumeet Kumar Jarangal, Director, DPIIT, and Mr. Mukundan Menon, Managing Director of Voltas Limited, in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.
Officials said the partnership will help accelerate innovation in India’s cooling technology and smart appliance sectors, while strengthening the broader startup and manufacturing ecosystem.