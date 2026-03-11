DPIIT, Voltas Partner to Boost Startup Innovation in Cooling Technologies

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Voltas Limited, a Tata Group enterprise, to strengthen collaboration between industry and startups in the cooling and smart appliance ecosystem.

The partnership aims to promote innovation by connecting emerging startups with industry expertise and infrastructure, particularly in advanced technologies related to cooling systems and smart appliances.

Focus on Emerging Cooling and Smart Appliance Technologies

The collaboration will engage startups working across several advanced technology areas, including:

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) technologies

Advanced control systems and power electronics

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning-based diagnostics

IoT-enabled smart appliances

Digitalisation in manufacturing and service operations

The initiative seeks to accelerate innovation in energy-efficient cooling technologies and smart appliances while enabling startups to address real industry challenges.

Innovation Challenges and Hackathons Planned

Under the partnership, Startup India, an initiative of DPIIT, and Voltas Limited will explore organizing innovation challenges and hackathons through platforms such as the Bharat Start-up Grand Challenge.

These programmes will focus on industry-driven problem statements to encourage startups to develop practical and scalable solutions.

Startups to Receive Mentorship and Industry Access

Through the collaboration, DPIIT will help identify startups aligned with emerging industry needs and facilitate their engagement with Voltas.

Selected startups may receive:

Mentorship and technical guidance

Access to testing infrastructure

Market linkage opportunities

Industry validation and product development support

Startups may also participate in structured Proof-of-Concept (PoC) programmes with Voltas engineering teams, allowing them to test and refine their technologies.

Field Trials and Technology Integration

The partnership will also enable startups to conduct field trials through Voltas’s service network, supporting the testing, improvement and potential commercial integration of new technologies.

Key innovation areas expected to be explored include:

Energy-efficient cooling systems

Air-quality monitoring and filtration technologies

Advanced inverter control systems

Predictive maintenance solutions

Refrigerant safety technologies

Digital tools for installation and servicing

Strengthening Industry–Startup Collaboration

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Joint Secretary DPIIT Shri Sanjiv said the initiative aligns with the government’s efforts to deepen engagement between industry and startups.

He noted that such collaborations provide startups with real-world industry exposure and opportunities to develop solutions that address market needs, particularly in emerging technology and advanced manufacturing sectors.

MoU Signing

The MoU was signed by Dr. Sumeet Kumar Jarangal, Director, DPIIT, and Mr. Mukundan Menon, Managing Director of Voltas Limited, in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.

Officials said the partnership will help accelerate innovation in India’s cooling technology and smart appliance sectors, while strengthening the broader startup and manufacturing ecosystem.