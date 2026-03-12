U.N. Committee Denounces Trump's Derogatory Language Against Migrants

The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination issued a stern warning about the derogatory language used by U.S. President Donald Trump in reference to migrants.

The committee expressed deep concern over not only the inflammatory language but also the dissemination of negative stereotypes that portray migrants as criminals or otherwise burdensome. This depiction, especially coming from high-ranking officials, threatens to incite racial discrimination and hate crimes, it warned.

Trump's aggressive immigration policies have led to increased arrests and deportations, drawing criticism from Democrats and activists, particularly following the deaths of two U.S. citizens during federal immigration operations. The U.N. is alarmed by these developments and reports of excessive force in enforcement, leading to concerns about racial profiling.

(With inputs from agencies.)